Ohio Soybean Council Foundation awards $46,500 in scholarships

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This is the 17th year for the OSCF Scholarship Program, which was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $640,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

Undergraduate scholarships of $3,000 each were awarded to Chloe Anderson, Dylan Bambauer, Jacob Lansing, Nicholas Masurowski, Adam Meyer, Bryce Schott, and Ashley Tate. The annual $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named in honor of a Battelle research scientist who has made tremendous contributions to the soybean industry, was awarded to Clint Johnson. The Robinson W.… Continue reading