Ohio Soybean Council Foundation offers $44,000 in scholarships

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. More information, including applications, can be found at soyohio.org/council/scholarships/. The deadline for applications is Jan. 14, 2022.

2022-2023 undergraduate scholarships

Seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded.One $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.One $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle. This scholarship was founded to support those pursuing a degree related to science, technology or soybean research.

Applicants must be Ohio residents enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university, having attained at least sophomore status by the fall of 2022, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.