Ohio Soybean Council Foundation scholarships available

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science and technology.

“These scholarships are a perfect way to make an impact on our field moving forward,” said Cindy Layman, Hardin County soybean farmer and OSCF scholarship committee member. “It’s important to recognize people who are passionate about the future of agriculture and these students prove every year that the soybean industry is in good hands.”

The OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships since 2008.

2025-2026 undergraduate scholarships

Eight undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded.

One $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.… Continue reading