Ohio Soybean Farmer Interests Supported at Commodity Classic

Farmer leaders from the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) successfully advanced critical policy positions at the American Soybean Association (ASA) Voting Delegate Session during the 2025 Commodity Classic in Denver, CO. Delegates from across the country overwhelmingly supported several Ohio-led proposals aimed at ensuring fair treatment in biofuel regulations and international trade policies.

OSA secured approval for a proposal requiring a more accurate assessment of life cycle carbon emissions for fuels made with waste feedstocks. Currently, carbon emissions from soybean cultivation and processing are deducted from the fuel’s overall benefit, while waste feedstocks are not subject to the same calculations, creating an uneven playing field.

Another Ohio-led resolution supports eliminating the Indirect Land Use Change (ILUC) penalty applied to soybeans under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard. Ohio farmers argue that deforestation and land-use changes tied to biofuel expansion are largely a South American issue, not a U.S. concern. Removing the ILUC penalty would allow U.S.… Continue reading