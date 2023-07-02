Ohio Soybeans and Developing International Markets

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

Bob Suver’s Family has been farming in Clark County for almost 150 years. The rolling hills with grass waterways on his farm protect both the soil and water quality. Located just outside of New Carlisle, Suver has been practicing No-till crop production for over 35 years. This progressive farmer and former Director of Job and Family Service in Clark County is also a world traveler advocating for Ohio Soybean Farmers.

As a member of the Ohio Soybean Council, Suver serves on the Demand Committee. "Early on I had an opportunity to travel on a direct marketing trip to Japan, China and South Korea to promote food grade soybeans," said Suver. "We met with processors and importers and had a booth at a tradeshow in Shanghai, China and had another event in Seoul, South Korea.