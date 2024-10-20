Ohio State announces AgTech Innovation Hub projects

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) has announced the funding of four new innovative research projects as part of the second call for proposals from the AgTech Innovation Hub. This ongoing collaboration between CFAES, Nationwide, and Ohio Farm Bureau continues to foster new solutions to critical challenges in agriculture and climate risk management.

The selected projects address vital needs across the agricultural ecosystem, focusing on workforce development, climate resilience, and advanced monitoring technologies. Each project will run for one year, with the goal of delivering practical solutions to real-world problems, said Gary Pierzynski, CFAES associate dean of research and graduate education.

“Yet again, CFAES researchers knocked it out of the park in this second call for proposals,” Pierzynski said. “The Hub Council had a difficult time selecting from such a top-notch pool. However, the funded projects are those that closely matched the needs of producers, industry, and the agricultural sector.”… Continue reading