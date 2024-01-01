Ohio State ATI adds new certificate program

Starting autumn semester 2024, Ohio State ATI in Wooster will offer a new 9-month certificate program in feed mill operations to meet a growing demand in animal agriculture. It is the only program of its kind in Ohio.

According to The American Feed Industry Association, there are more than 5,800 animal food manufacturing facilities in the United States which provide more than 944,000 jobs.

Students enrolled in the certificate program will take classes in the feeding and nutrition of horses, swine, small ruminants, and dairy and beef cattle. They will also study feed mill operations, quality assurance, and feed technology, formulation, and safety. The state-of-the-art feed mill located on the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Wooster campus will provide ample opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience.

Students enrolled in associate degree programs in animal sciences or agronomy may find the feed mill operation certificate an attractive add-on to enhance their position in the job market after graduation.