Ohio State ATI Livestock Judging Team has a successful season

By Izabelle Bowman, Ohio State ATI graduate

The Ohio State ATI Livestock Judging Team recently completed a successful 2024-25 judging season, bringing home more than 50 awards from competitions nationwide.

The team’s top accomplishments include the Champion Junior College Team Overall from The “Darby” Memorial Contest in Calhoun, GA, and the Reserve Champion Team Overall at the Prof. Lidvall Memorial Contest in Tennessee.

In addition to the team awards, one team member placed High Individual, having the best overall score in the entire contest from both senior and junior colleges combined.

“It has been so rewarding to watch the countless hours of dedication pay off,” said Kalliope Ivari, a sophomore agriscience education major on the team. “This team works so hard to push each other every single day. Our team’s success brings lifelong benefits such as relationships, professional skills, and the invaluable science of evaluating livestock.”

The judging team teaches more than just how to evaluate quality livestock, but participation on the team heavily contributes to the overall personal, professional, and academic growth of everyone on the team.