Ohio State Drought Rapid Response Team offers resources for farmers amid dry summer

Parts of central, southeast, and southern Ohio are grappling with drought conditions that are wreaking havoc on local agriculture. The recent stretch of hot temperatures combined with scant rainfall has resulted in at least 63% of the state considered abnormally dry or worse, including 24% considered severe drought and 12% in extreme drought, according to the Aug. 22 update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This prolonged dry spell has left pastures parched and forage availability critically low, forcing some farmers to confront a dire shortage of hay, said Garth Ruff, an Ohio State University Extension field specialist in beef cattle and livestock marketing.

“Farmers are facing mounting challenges as they struggle to sustain their livestock,” Ruff said. “In areas where ponds, creeks, or springs have dried up, farmers are now hauling water daily, adding both cost and labor to their already strained operations.

"The deteriorating pasture conditions are pushing livestock growers to consider supplemental nutrition for their herds as they head into fall.