Ohio State Fair Cheese Contest winners announced
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion cheesemakers were selected on Thursday, July 18 at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Cheese Contest held at Miceli Dairy Products in Cleveland.
The American Dairy Association Mideast, who coordinated the event, is pleased to announce that Pearl Valley Cheese of Fresno, took top honors, receiving the overall Grand Champion award for their Swiss cheese. Guggisberg Cheese of Millersburg, Ohio, received the overall Reserve Champion award for their Ziller.
Participation was at an all-time high with 71 entries from cheesemakers across the state. Winners of the contest by classification are as follows:
Swiss Class
First Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio
Second Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio
Third Place: Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio
Other Swiss Class
First Place: Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio – Ziller
Second Place: Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio – Rind Swiss
Third Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Lacey Baby Swiss
Mild Cheddar Class
First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio
Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio
Third Place: Tri-State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio
Aged Cheddar Class
First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio
Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio
Third Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, Ohio
Surface Mold Bloomy Class
First Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Lampworth Porcini
Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio – Camembert
Third Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Elmstead Ash Triple Cream
Bacteria Ripened Class
First Place: Black Radish Creamery, Granville, Ohio – Pious
Second Place: Canal Junction Cheese, Defiance, Ohio – Charloe
Third Place: Black Radish Creamery, Granville, Ohio – Raclette
Spreadable Class
First Place: Blue Jacket Dairy, Bellefontaine, Ohio – Fromage Blanc
Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio – Quark
Cheese Curd Class
First Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, Ohio – Cajun Curd
Second Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, Ohio – Italian Curd
Third Place: Tri-State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio – Muenster Curd
Open Class – Non-Spicy
First Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Brighton Blue
Second Place: Miceli Dairy Products, Cleveland, Ohio – Impastata
Third Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Marbled
Open Class – Flavored
First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio – Dill Pickle
Second Place: Tri-State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio – Garlic and Herb
Third Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio – Pimento
Open Class – Spicy
First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio – Pepper Jack
Second Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Salsa Jack
Third Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Chipotle
Other Mammal Class
First Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Shepton Sheep
Second Place: Blue Jacket Dairy, Bellefontaine, Ohio – Herb Chevre
Judges for the contest included Steve Funk of Nelson-Jameson Inc, Aileen Kacvinsky of Schuman Cheese, Frank McWhirter of Great Lakes Cheese and Kent Rand of Weiland’s Market.… Continue reading