Ohio State researchers to launch new Christmas tree demonstration farm at CFAES Wooster

For researchers at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), Christmas trees are the results of decades of exploration and study, tree breeding, and a deep commitment to growing the perfect conifer. This holiday season, their hard work is taking root in a new initiative: the Ohio State CFAES Demonstration Christmas Tree Farm on the CFAES Wooster campus.

While the farm is still in the works, excitement is already growing. Spanning 6.5 acres at Secrest Arboretum, this new farm will serve as an educational hub for Ohio’s Christmas tree growers. The project will focus on helping new and experienced growers alike learn best practices for tree farming, from planting to pruning. It’s a place where hands-on training will meet decades of research, and an opportunity to carry forward the legacy of Ohio State’s Christmas tree research.

"This farm will be a place where new growers can learn and practice everything they need to know, from layout and planting to shearing and harvesting.