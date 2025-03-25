Ohio State supports poultry producers navigating avian influenza

By Tracy Turner, The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences

As Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continues to impact Ohio’s poultry industry, experts from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and Ohio State University Extension are providing critical support to poultry producers.

From Christmas Eve until March 4, more than 12 million birds from 45 commercial flocks in Mercer County, 25 in Darke County, 2 in Auglaize County and 1 commercial flock in Van Wert County have been depopulated. The impact on the communities has been devastating.

HPAI has particularly affected commercial poultry farms in Mercer and Darke counties —two of the state’s top poultry-producing regions. Ryan McMichael, an OSU Extension agriculture and natural resources educator in Mercer County, has seen the effects firsthand.

“Producers are following strict protocols, including depopulating infected flocks, conducting testing in infected and buffer zones, and reinforcing biosecurity measures,” McMichael said.… Continue reading