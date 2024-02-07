Ohio State’s ACT club hosts “Fields of opportunity” students to prepare for careers

By Brett Kinzel, Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, The Ohio State University

Night for Young Professionals at The Ohio State University is a valued tradition for students in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. The Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) club, in cooperation with Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal, organizes this event for an evening to discover new opportunities, network and grow professionally. The room was full of about 110 students in attendance who got to enjoy a dinner from City Barbeque and to speak with the events sponsors, Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

Ashley Tate, ACT leadership committee chair thanked everyone who showed up “dressed for success and ready to discover a field of opportunities,” during her welcome. Joel Penhorwood, video manager for Ag Net Communications introduced Julia Brown from Ohio Soybean Council to give some advice on professionalism.

“Always come with questions,” Brown said.… Continue reading