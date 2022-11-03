Ohio Supreme Court allows eminent domain case for bike trail to roll on

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

A landowner challenging the taking of land for a bikeway has lost in an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court. The decision by the state’s highest court doesn’t address whether Mill Creek MetroParks may take the land for the bike trail, but instead gives the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court the go ahead to continue the eminent domain proceeding.

The landowner’s argument. Mill Creek MetroParks filed a case in 2019 to appropriate land from Edward Schlegel, who would not voluntarily consent to selling some of his land for the park district’s bike trail extension. Schlegel sought to have the case dismissed when the Ohio General Assembly included a provision in the state’s budget bill in 2021 intended to address landowner opposition to the Mill Creek MetroParks bike trail. The new provision prevents any park district in a county of between 220,000 and 240,000 people from using eminent domain for a “recreational trail” until July 1, 2026. … Continue reading