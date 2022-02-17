Ohio to Celebrate Give FFA Day Feb. 24

Funds raised on Give FFA Day will provide critical support for thousands of FFA members during National FFA Week.

Members of Ohio’s agricultural community are encouraged to join the movement and show their support for FFA and agricultural education on Thursday, Feb. 24. Contributions will support various statewide programming including student award programs, the recruitment and retention of current and future agricultural educators, Ohio FFA Camp, the Ohio FFA officer team and general activities and initiatives. Donors can designate their gift to which of these areas that matter to them most.

In addition, Sunrise Cooperative, an agricultural and energy cooperative in Ohio, will match gifts, up to $25,000, to the Ohio FFA Foundation to help donations make twice the impact.

For more than 94 years, the organization has strived to make a positive difference in students’ lives through agricultural education.

