By John Barker, Mark Loux, Tony Nye, Ohio State University Extension

Are you concerned about the effectiveness of your herbicide program? Want to sharpen your weed id skills? Not sure which nozzles provide the best control options? Is herbicide resistance REALLY that big of a problem?

Are you concerned about palmer amaranth? Did you know that palmer amaranth, waterhemp and other invasive weeds can now be found in most Ohio counties? One female palmer amaranth plant can produce 1 million seeds. I have it … now how do I control it? How did I get it, how is it spread? These issues will be discussed at the 2022 Ohio Weed University.

This high-impact program is designed for producers wanting to be on the cutting edge of crop production for their operations. Topics include: local weed populations and late season weed issues; hot topics in weed control; weed biology and control strategies;

cover crop management in forages; and evaluating your herbicide program.… Continue reading