Ohioans getting some attention at World Dairy Expo

The winning Senior Three-Year-Old Cow, Ms. Triple-T Grateful-ET, took home Intermediate and Grand Champion titles at the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo. Owner Colton Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio received the $500 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Cash Award and the Lillian & Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award.

Kiko Solo Jawdroping 1891-ET, owned by Elizabeth Kiko of Salem, Ohio, won the Winter Yearling Heifer Class and was later awarded the title of Junior Champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show. With this honor, Jawdroping takes home the $250 Junior Champion of the Junior Show Cash Award, presented by Misty Meadow Dairy, the Hogan Family, of Tillamook, Oregon. Weigland Denver Athena-ET rose to the top of the Spring Heifer Calf Class before being named Reserve Junior Champion. Athena is owned by Ella, Adam and Claire Bindl of Plymouth, Wisconsin.

