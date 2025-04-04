Ohioans representing the nation’s pork producers

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) elected new officers and board members — including two Ohioans — to lead the organization through the 2025-2026 term.

2025-2026 NPPC Board Officers include President Duane Stateler from McComb, Ohio and Vice President Pat Hord of Bucyrus, Ohio.

A fifth-generation pork producer, Duane operates Stateler Family Farms alongside his son, Anthony. He has been actively involved in national and state-level agricultural policy discussions and serves as a strong voice for producers on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

As CEO of Hord Family Farms, Pat has led a diversified agricultural operation, overseeing the growth of the family business while remaining involved in industry policy. Pat has been a key advocate for U.S. pork producers, shaping policy at the national level through his work with NPPC committees.

“The strength of NPPC lies in the leadership and vision of those who serve,” said Bryan Humphreys, NPPC CEO. “Our newly elected officers and board members bring decades of experience and a deep commitment to advancing and defending the interests of U.S.… Continue reading