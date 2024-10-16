Ohioans rise to the top at the World Dairy Expo

By Matt Reese

The team of Kevin Doeberiener, Lindsay Bowen and Pat Conroy, of West Salem in Wayne County, had an impressive and unprecedented sweep of the Holstein show on the storied colored shavings at the 2024 World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin.

In October, Genesee Altitude Leah, owned by Doeberiener, Bowen, Conroy, Clarkvalley and Osinga from West Salem, Ohio, was selected as the World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion Heifer. The Grand Champion of the World Dairy Expo International Holstein Show was Jeffrey-Way Hard Rock Twigs, also exhibited by Doeberiener, Bowen and Conroy of West Salem. The Intermediate Champion of the International Holstein Show went to RJR Discjockey 7509-ET, the first place Senior Three-Year-Old, exhibited by Doeberiener, Conroy, and Butlerview.

Bowen had a great year exhibiting at the World Dairy Expo. Photo by Carl Saucier, provided by Bowen

"We run about 25 registered black and white and red and white Holsteins, and we also farm about 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans and have a small seed business.