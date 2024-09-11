Ohio’s autumn hunting seasons underway

By Dan Armitage, outdoors writer

Hunting seasons for squirrel (fox, red, and gray), dove, rail (Virginia and sora), snipe, and gallinule began Sept. 1, with Early Canada goose hunting running through Sept. 15, and early teal (blue-winged and green-winged) hunting remains open until Sept. 22. The deer archery season opens statewide hunting Sept. 28.

Squirrels are plentiful statewide, with fox squirrels are more abundant in western Ohio and gray squirrels are most bountiful in eastern counties. Early in the hunting season, squirrels are found in forests and woodlands that have beech, oak, and hickory trees. Squirrel season continues through Jan. 31, 2025.

Doves have been a popular game bird in Ohio since 1995. They are plentiful during the start of the season, especially in agricultural areas and open fields, and migrate to southern habitats for the winter. Dove season runs through Nov. 3, with a second season open from Dec. 7 to Jan.… Continue reading