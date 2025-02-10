Ohio’s beef producers celebrate a bright future

By Matt Reese

Beef demand is robust, the future looks bright, passion and leadership in the industry are strong — the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association had plenty to celebrate at their Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in early February.

Garrett Stanfield, part of a third-generation Simmental seedstock operation with his parents and extended family in Adams County, was recognized at the Young Cattlemen of the Year and put that passion for cattle production on display. His family has been raising Simmental cattle since 1974.

"Today we use a variety of different technologies within the operation. Primarily we use advanced reproductive technologies. A good portion of our herd is going to be artificially inseminated each year. We do both spring and fall calving. We're probably about 75% calving in the spring and about 25% of our herd calves in the fall. We've progressed the operation a little bit away from AI into some additional technologies utilizing embryo transfer as well as, more recently, in vitro fertilization," Stanfield said.