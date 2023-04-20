Ohio’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit now available

By Matt Reese

Of numerous challenges for the future of Ohio’s farms, one continues to be the barriers of entry for young farmers with extremely high startup costs, need for an extensive knowledge base and limited on-farm opportunities.

“It’s been difficult for younger people to get into the industry, especially if they have not come from a farm,” said Evan Callicoat, director of state policy for Ohio Farm Bureau. “We all know that farming is a very capital-intensive industry and that often comes with a very large price tag, so it can often be hard to get passed that barrier of entry.”

After years of debate in the legislature, Ohio now has a Beginning Farmer Tax Credit available to help address this challenge. In April of 2022, House Bill 95 was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. The law establishes an income tax credit for beginning farmers who participate in a financial management program.… Continue reading