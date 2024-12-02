Ohio’s Christmas tree growers send some holiday cheer to troops overseas

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) are sending holiday cheer to American troops stationed overseas through Operation Evergreen. One hundred Ohio-grown Christmas trees and homemade decorations were shipped to military men and women serving overseas in Jordan.

“Operation Evergreen offers us an opportunity to express our appreciation to our military members who serve our country, and especially recognize our servicemen and women who won’t be with their families for the holidays,” said Brian Baldridge, ODA Director. “Sending a piece of home overseas lets them know they are in our thoughts, not just during the holidays, but every day.”

Ohio Christmas tree growers from all over the state donate the trees to Operation Evergreen, now in its 29th year. The annual event is held on ODA’s Reynoldsburg campus, where trees are inspected for pests, wrapped, and packaged with the help of local volunteers and students.… Continue reading