Ohio’s conservation team of teens

By Dan Armitage, outdoor writer

You’ve got to like this program: Ohio teenaged conservationists are invited to join a team of high school leaders for the 2024-2025 Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) — but you need to get your applications in quickly. Highly motivated students who are interested in natural resource conservation, outdoor outreach, wildlife, or simply making a positive impact in their state would make the perfect applicants, according to host Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“ODNR has spent the last 75 years creating a legacy of conservation,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “ConTAC is a way for teenagers to build upon that legacy and become future leaders who address issues that face our great outdoors.”

ConTAC gives students a chance to meet new peers from across the state with similar interests. Through monthly meetings and project work, members will develop and implement innovative and practical ideas that empower young people to protect and preserve Ohio’s natural resources.… Continue reading