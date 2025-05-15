Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net welcome Allison Kinney as summer intern

Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are pleased to welcome Allison Kinney of Logan County as the 2025 summer intern.

Kinney hails from the Indian Lake area and is currently a student at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in agricultural communication with a minor in agronomy. An active member of OSU’s Collegiate Farm Bureau Chapter, Sigma Alpha – Professional Agricultural Sorority, and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, Kinney brings a strong background in both agriculture and communication to the role.

Her previous experience includes an internship with Mercer Landmark in their Communications and Marketing department. However, it was her experience as a two-time Ohio’s Country Journal/Ohio Ag Net student reporter during the Ohio FFA State Convention that sparked her passion for broadcast journalism.

“My time as a student reporter gave me the opportunity to explore radio broadcasting, and I instantly knew I had found my calling,” Kinney said.… Continue reading