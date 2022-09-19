Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ag Resource Management talks changing finances, Athens Co. Historical Farm, and 30 years of OCJ

The 269th episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast joins Matt and Jeff Reese alongside Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis from Ag Resource Management as they discuss the changing finance landscape for today’s agriculture, including important crop deadlines, moving interest rates, and more.

The podcast also hears from longtime OCJ subscriber Wayne Wickerham as the Journal celebrates 30 years of being in print.

Matt also chats with Steve Garguillo on his family’s Historic Farm in Athens County.

All that, plus a few “Talk Like a Pirate Day” jokes along the way, and much more are included in today’s podcast. Tune in!

0:00.00 – Intro and OCJ/OAN Update with Ag Resource Management

12:23.15 – Steve Garguillo – Historic Farm

28:01.59 – 30 years of OCJ with Wayne Wickerham

35:27.83 – ARM Discussion and Closing