Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast AgriPOWER: Creating Ohio Ag Leaders

On this week’s podcast Dusty and Matt sit down to talk to Katie Share. Katie works for the Ohio Ag Net, Ohio Country Journal, and Ohio Farm Bureau as a business administrator. Recently, she graduated from the AgriPOWER Institute through Ohio Farm Bureau. This program is designed for agriculture professionals and farmers to learn about public policy and develop their leadership skills to become devoted leaders in the agriculture industry.

Joel then visits with Cindy Layman of Hardin County. Cindy is involved in Layman Farms, the Ohio Soybean Council board, and the Clean Fuel Alliance Association Board. She talks about biofuels and the development of them over the years. Lastly, Scott Higgins CEO of the American Dairy Association Mideast stops in to talk with Joel at the Spring Dairy Expo. He talks about the progression of the dairy industry and how it has stayed at the forefront of consumers top choices. All this and more on this week's Podcast!