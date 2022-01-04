Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 233 | New Year, Same Dad Jokes

Dusty, Matt and Kolt are starting off the New Year running down the latest in Ohio Agriculture (and yes, sharing a Dad Joke.) Dusty has a preview of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast this month with Dr. John Finer of Ohio State. Matt has an update with Fairfield County SWCD Wildlife Specialist Tommy Springer, Kolt has audio from Clay Patton and the Rural Radio Network on the Kansas Wildfires and Dusty visits with USDA NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!

… Continue reading