Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 243 | Conference Recap

After a week of conferences, it’s time to recap them all on the Ohio Ag Net Podcast powered by AgriGold. Matt and Kolt were at the Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference and caught up with Eric Reicher, Fulton County OSU Extension Educator and Glen Arnold on manure nutrient management. They also caught up with John Fulton of Ohio State Extension and Bill Lehmkuhl of Precision Agri Services, Inc. about planter technology. Bernadette visited with Karen St. Germaine, Director of Earth Science at NASA during Commodity Classic. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!… Continue reading