Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 248 | Ohio Forestry Association

Jenna Reese of the Ohio Forestry Association joins the podcast to talk about Ohio’s lumber and forestry industry and its impact on agriculture. Plus, Dusty has a report with Dr. Laura Lindsey from Ohio State Extension. Matt visits with Jay Martin and Greg LaBarge at the Conservation Tillage Conference on Phosphorus. he also visits with Mike Estadt on Carbon Markets at the same event. All of that plus a little bracket smack talk and more, all thanks to AgriGold!… Continue reading