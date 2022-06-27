Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 259 | OFBF on the Water Front

Matt, Kolt, and Dusty catch up with Jordan Hoewischer of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation to discuss water quality within Ohio’s bodies of water. Dale chats with Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, to discuss the Senate infrastructure bill passage. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Introduction and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

29:13 Mike Steenhoek from Soy Coalition on infrastructure bill

36:49 Closing

