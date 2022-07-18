Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 261 | The Ohio State Fair is Here Again

On this week’s podcast Alicia Shoults, Assistant General Manager of the Ohio State Fair and Laura Wuebker, Ohio Ag net Intern, sit down with Matt to discuss all things Ohio State Fair. Matt also catches up with Harley Jackson, who is an auctioneer. Luke Crumley and Ben Klick both of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association talk with Matt about the recent Corn Congress. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCj/OAN Staff Update

24:50 Harley Jackson – Auctioneer

33:41 Luke Crumley – Ohio Corn and Wheat

46:43 Ben Klick – Ohio Corn and Wheat

52:25 Closing