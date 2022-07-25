Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 262 | Dean’s Steer Show – Good Steers, Good Cause

Matt, Dusty, and Dale sit down with Dean Cathann Kress, who is the Dean of the College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Science at The Ohio State University to talk about the Dean Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. Dale also catches up with Kirt Walker, CEO of Nationwide, to discuss his role in the Dean Charity Steer Show. The GrowNextGen Staff of the Ohio Soybean Council talk with Dale about their activities at the Ohio State Fair. Matt then chats with Braden Moore who is a 4-H Dad in Fairfield County and Delaney Moore who is a 4-H and FFA Member also in Fairfield County about the importance of showing livestock amid growing input cost. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

0:00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

0:25:19 Kirt Walker – CEO Nationwide

0:31:33 GrowNextGen Staff

0:41:43 Braden Moore – 4-H Dad

0:52:14 Delaney Moore – 4-H and FFA Member

1:00:42 Closing