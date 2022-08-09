Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 264 | Ohio Crop Progress

Matt is joined with Sam Custer of OSU Extension and Jerry Bambauer a farmer and Ohio Soybean Association Member to talk about Crop Progress around the state of Ohio. Dale chats with Kyla McCoy, Patrick Miller, and Mekenzie Jolliff all GrowNextGen Staff about their time at the Ohio State Fair. Matt catches up with Matt Konieczka of Bane-Welker to talk about preparing for the harvest season. Jerry Happy an Ohio Pork Producer sits down with Matt to discuss the Rib Off at the Ohio State Fair and the pork industry. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

17:12 GrowNextGen – Ohio State Fair

31:02 Bane-Welker

35:53 Jerry Happy – Ohio Pork Producer

39:12 Closing