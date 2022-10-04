Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 271

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down with Stephanie Karhoff who is a field specialist in agronomic systems for Ohio State University Extension. They talk about her work in this role and different agronomic topics her team and her are working on to support growers. Dale talks with a few Ohio educators who recently attended one of the GrowNextGen events called Chick Quest. Lastly, Matt chats with Paul Dorrance on Mobile Meat Processing in Ohio. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

19:20 GrowNextGen – Chick Quest

33:45 Paul Dorrance – Meat Processing

46:59 Closing… Continue reading