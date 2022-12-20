Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 282

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down with Ag Resource Management (ARM) folks, Larry Davis and Elizabeth Long who talk about a year recap when it comes to Ohio agriculture. Dusty also talks with Kris Schwartz of Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative (OACI) to discuss water quality and what OACI does. Then, Matt catches up with Bill Chain and Jeff Duling to also talk water quality. Finally, Nathan Brown chats with Dusty about the importance of mental health in agriculture especially around the holiday season. All this and more in this week’s podcast episode!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

07:22 Kris Schwartz – OACI Update

11:48 Bill Chain and Jeff Duling – Water Quality

21:06 Nathan Brown – Holiday Mental Health

