Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 289

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down to chat all things Ohio FFA with Jessica Parrish, Executive Director at The Ohio FFA Foundation, and Hannah Saum, FFA State Vice President. They talk about what to expect this week in Ohio FFA as they celebrate National FFA Week. Matt attended Ag Day at the Capital with Ohio Farm Bureau where Farm Bureau members talked with legislators about important farm topics. At Ag Day at the Capital Matt talked with Brandon Kern, Senior Director of State and National Policy, Amanda Barndt from Wood County, and Jonathan Francis from Madison County. Leah Curtis and Ty Higgins of Ohio Bureau also talk about Current Ag Use Valuation deadline approaching. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

05:20 Brandon Kern – OFBF

11:40 Amanda Barndt – Wood County Farm Bureau

14:53 Jonathan Francis – Madison County Farm Bureau

19:07 CAUV – OFBF

20:56 Back with Ohio FFA…