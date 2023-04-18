Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 297

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down to talk with the folks at Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation. They visit with Janelle Mead and Kris Swartz to discuss the conservation practices farmers are implanting within Ohio. H2Ohio is also a project OFSWC works closely with, and Janelle and Kris talk about the future of this program and possible expansion.

Also, Dale visits with Farm Credit Mid America in Cambridge discussing the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer campaign. Tom Verry with Clean Fuels Alliance America talks with Dusty about renewables and the growing demand. Lastly, Joel stops in to do a Cab Cam with Mike Elsner as he plants early soybeans. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

05:48 Farm Credit Mid-America – Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer campaign

13:13 Tom Verry – Clean Fuels Alliance America

16:54 Mike Elsner – Cab Cam

24:37 Back with OFSWC…