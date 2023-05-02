Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 299

On this week’s podcast Dusty and Matt sit down with Morgan Anderson, current Ohio Country Journal FFA Reporter. Morgan is a past Ohio FFA State Vice President and a current broadcast journalism student at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. She talks about her experiences during FFA, and how this organization set her up to exceed in life after high school.

Also, Dale talks with Wade Thorson, President of Benchmark Biodiesel in Columbus, Ohio, talking about the current market environment of transportation energy. Virgil Strickler, General Manager at Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, talks with Dale about the upcoming Ohio State Fair and some changes for 2023. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

05:29 Wade Thorson – Benchmark Biodiesel

11:42 Virgil Strickler – Ohio State Fair

15:41 Back with Morgan… Continue reading