Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Ep. 315

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Matt Sullivan about the upcoming Farm Science Review. Sullivan works as the superintendent of the Molly Caren Ag Center. He talks about the upcoming technology and excitement that this year’s farm show will bring Sept. 19-21 in London, Ohio.

More in this week’s podcast:

Sandra Lausecker, Ohio Poultry Association: Sandra talks about what is going on in the poultry industry, including the effects of highly pathogenic avian influenza with Matt. Melanie Strait-Bok, Farm Credit Mid-America: What to learn how to succession plan your farm? Melaine talks with Joel about carrying on your farm to the next generation. Dale Everman, Homan Inc: Everman talks about animal health and proper ventilation with Dale.Bret Davis, GrowNextGen: Bret opened up his farm to teachers within the GrowNextGen program and discusses his experience with Dale. … Continue reading