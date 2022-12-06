Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Everything You Need to Know About No-Till

On this week’s podcast Dusty and Matt sit down with Randall Reeder who talks about the No-Till Conference. Matt also chats with Jill Adelsberger from Cargill who talks about the issues facing the agriculture industry in relation to the markets. Ben Klick of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Association and Patrick Knouff who is the President of Ohio Soybean Association talk with Matt at the Grain Farms Symposium. Both guys farm on different ends of Ohio. Dale also talks with Shelby Guthrie who was named the Teacher of Year in relation to GrowNextGen. All this and more on this week’s episode!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

14:17 Jill Adelsberger – Cargill

19:52 Ben Klick and Patrick Knouff

36:03 Shelby Guthrie – GrowNextGen

47:25 Back with Randall Reeder… Continue reading