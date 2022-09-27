Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Growing the Agriculture Industry One Student at a Time

On today’s episode, Matt and Dusty sit down with Kelly Burns of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and Kristi Ackerman of Junior Achievement to talk about a grant that Junior Achievement received on behalf of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The grants main focus is to encourage students to look into the vast jobs the agriculture industry offers. Joel talked with Dr. John Fulton of the Ohio State University about drone technology in agriculture. Matt then catches up with Luke Crumley and Patty Mann of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association to talk about atrazine labeling, the new voter guide, and the importance of Unleaded 88 fuel. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

21:56 Dr. John Fulton – The Ohio State University

29:43 Luke Crumley & Patty Mann – Ohio Corn and Wheat

38:32 Closing