Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Solar Energy & Dad Jokes

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down with Dale Arnold of Ohio Farm Bureau to talk about solar energy in Ohio. Matt also catches up with Scott McNamee of the Richwood Independent Fair to talk about their unique non-livestock auction. Also, Matt adds in his share of dad jokes to make it a complete Ohio Ag Net Podcast! All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

39:16 Scott McNamee – Richwood Independent Fair

46:28 Closing