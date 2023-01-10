Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Through Failure Rises the No-Till King

The podcast returns this week with Tim Norris who is the Outstanding No-Till Farmer. Matt and Dusty talk with Tim about his farming story and his journey to being named the honor. Jim Chakeres of the Ohio Poultry Association visits with Matt about HPAI and Feed Prices. Next up, Brad Bergfurd talks with matt about vegetables and specialty crops. Lastly, Matt chats with Doug Walton about auctions. All this and more on this weeks Podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

11:08 Jim Chakeres – Ohio Poultry Association

19:38 Brad Bergfurd – Vegetables & Specialty Crops

30:21 Doug Walton – Auctions

