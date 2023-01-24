Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast Train a Farmer, Feed a Nation – Bethel Agriculture Association, Inc Plans To Do Just That

This week Matt and Joel catch up with Warren Dick who is the President and Director at Bethel Agriculture Association, Inc. At Bethel Agriculture Association, Inc. they work to help teach sustainable agriculture practices in Ethiopia and other parts of Africa. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council on Economic Advisors chats with Dusty about the current state of inflation and the economy. Dusty also talks with Paul Schadegg, who is the Sr. Vice President of Real Estate Operations for Farmers National Company. He discusses trends they are seeing in land sales nationwide and the competition for high quality farm ground. All this and more on this week’s podcast.

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

06:48 Jared Bernstein – Economy

10:21 Paul Schadegg – Real Estate

