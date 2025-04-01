Ohio’s Country Journal welcomes Brianna Smith as new editor

Ohio’s Country Journal is excited to announce that Brianna Smith has joined the team as our new editor. Smith, formerly referred to as Brianna Gwirtz in her freelance work with Ohio’s Country Journal, has been a valuable contributor to the publication, writing insightful articles in the past. Smith now brings her expertise and passion for agricultural communications to lead our editorial team.

Smith is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communication and an Associate of Science in Livestock Sciences from Ohio State ATI. Smith also recently received an MBA with an emphasis on marketing from Youngstown State University.

Smith's career highlights include serving as the North Region Marketing Manager for OhioHealth, where she led marketing campaigns for the Mansfield, Shelby, and Morrow County Hospitals. Previously, Smith worked as the Marketing Manager for Certified Angus Beef LLC, where she developed and executed marketing initiatives for independent meat companies and played a key role in event planning, sales promotions, and customer relations.