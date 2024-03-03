Ohio’s deer season by the numbers

By Dan Armitage, freelance outdoor writer

Check it out: Ohio hunters checked 213,928 white-tailed deer during the 2023-24 deer hunting season that concluded on Feb. 4, a total that represents all deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth seasons since Sept. 9. Note that this is the second year in a row that Ohio’s deer harvest has surpassed 200,000, and the 12th time overall (all since 2002). This season’s count was the highest in more than a decade (217,018 in 2012-13).

Ohio’s statewide deer harvest, by year:

• 2023-24: 213,928

• 2022-23: 210,973

• 3-year average (2020-2022): 201,890

Ohio’s 2023-24 statewide deer harvest, by individual season:

• Archery: 100,951 (first season to exceed 100,000)

• Weeklong and two-day gun seasons: 85,587

• Four-day muzzleloader season: 12,712

• Two-day youth season: 10,039

• Controlled firearm hunts: 4,639

Top 10 Counties for 2023-24 Harvest:

1. Coshocton: 7,740. (Last season, Coshocton County also led the state

with 7,590 deer checked.)… Continue reading