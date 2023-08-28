Ohio’s farm lease termination deadline

By Robert Moore, attorney and research specialist for the OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program

A new Ohio law took effect last year that impacts some landowners who want to terminate their farm crop leases. If a farm lease does not include a termination date or a termination method, the law requires a landowner to provide termination notice to the tenant by Sept. 1. The law was adopted to prevent late or otherwise untimely terminations by landowners that could adversely affect tenants.

It is important to note that the law only applies to verbal leases or written leases that do not include a termination date or method of notice of termination. If a written lease includes a termination date or method of notice, the terms of the lease apply and not the termination notice law. Also, the law does not apply to leases for pasture, timber, farm buildings, horticultural buildings, or equipment.