Ohio’s first female state officer reflects on FFA

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

Diane (Pullins) Klingelhofer made history within the Ohio FFA Association when she became the first female state officer in 1973. Although not a triumphant feat in her personal opinion, the impact of her leadership would be felt for years to come.

“I never wanted to be singled out as the woman in the organization…I just wanted to be part of it,” she said.

In 1928, 33 delegates from 18 different states met in Kansas City, Mo. to officially establish the Future Farmers of America, now recognized as the National FFA Organization. In the years that followed its creation, the FFA grew exponentially, overcoming challenges in the economy and even navigating turbulent waters of World War II. For 41 years, the growth was evident and impressive, but the growth was only male.

