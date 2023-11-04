Ohio’s Morgan Anderson elected National FFA Officer

Morgan Anderson, Ohio’s candidate to be a National FFA Officer, has been elected to be part of the 2023-2024 officer team as the eastern region vice president. Anderson is originally a member of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter and is currently a student at Ohio University studying broadcast journalism.

Anderson has also served as a part-time employee of Ohio Ag Net & Ohio’s Country Journal as an FFA reporter.

In the video above, we spoke with her in the week leading up to her selection about what motivates her to lead the nearly-one-million member strong organization.